Interview: Las Vegas Welcome Sign celebrates 60 years
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - The iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign is celebrating 60 years. Tara Towers joins us in-studio to look back on six decades of lights and decoration.
Project Neon expected to finish this summer
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Nevada's largest highway project is almost done.
Project Neon is 96 percent complete and on track to be finished by mid-July.
It has made the area around the Spaghetti Bowl safer, and will ultimately cut down on commute time and costs for drivers.Read the Full Article
Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Doris Day, the honey-voiced singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and '60s and among the most popular screen actresses in history, has died. She was 97.
The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed Day died early Monday at her Carmel Valley, California, home. The foundation said she was surrounded by close friends.
"Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death," the foundation said in an emailed statement.Read the Full Article
METRO: Mother intentionally drowned 2-year-old daughter in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police have released further details surrounding the May 11 drowning of a 2-year-old girl in the 2800 block of North Walnut Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue.
LVMPD Homicide detectives say arriving officers found the unresponsive child floating in a bathtub. The officers took the child out of the bathtub and started to perform CPR. Medical personnel transported the child to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives determined the victim had been placed into the bathtub by her mother Linette Boedicker (44), also known as Linette Warrichaiet.Read the Full Article
