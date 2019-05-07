Interview: Resiliency Center offers workshops for survivors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Joe Biden, the former vice-president of the United States of America, made his first campaign stop in Nevada since announcing his run for president. At the event, Biden spoke to members of the local painters and carpenters unions.

However, afterward, Biden granted Politics NOW Co-host Patrick Walker an exclusive interview where he discussed several issues such as immigration reform, health care, and union votes.

Walker even asked the former United States Senator about his interaction with former State Senator and candidate for Nevada Lt. Governor Lucy Flores who wrote in an op-ed about feeling "uneasy" in 2014 when she said Biden kissed her on the back of the head at a campaign rally.