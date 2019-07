LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Aviators Catcher Beau Taylor talks with Ron Futrell of 8 News Now about the series against El Paso taking place this week.

Taylor talks about playing in the new Las Vegas Ballpark and what it means to him to have such tremendous fan support. The Ballpark is in Downtown Summerlin.

The Aviators are currently 2 games behind El Paso in the Pacific Coast League Pacific South Division and the two teams play each other in their next four games.