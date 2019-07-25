James Holzhauer entering Westgate’s NFL SuperContest

FILE – In this May 2, 2019, file photo, “Jeopardy!” sensation James Holzhauer speaks after being presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. “Jeopardy!” champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer is making his World Series of Poker debut in Las Vegas on Monday, June 24, 2019, with plans to donate half of his winnings to charity. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Jeopardy champion James Holzhauer can afford the $1,500 entry fee for the Westgate’s SuperContest after winning $2.4 million in a 32-game winning streak on the game show.

And if he wins, he could be even richer. The 2018 SuperContest winner took home $1.4 million. Entrants pick five games each week against the contest line to earn points.

So who does Holzhauer like to win the Super Bowl? A news release from the Westgate said the Las Vegas resident recently predicted a Patriots-Rams rematch in Super Bowl 54.

Lost in the opening round of the national bridge championships. Just once I’d like to actually win something — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) July 23, 2019

Holzhauer spoke with NFL columnist Peter King recently and told him the Cleveland Browns are the worst team to bet on.

The Westgate also offers a SuperContest Gold competition. It costs $5,000 to enter the winner-take-all contest. Last year’s winner took home $640,000.