James Holzhauer headed back for Jeopardy! Champions tourney

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — James Holzhauer tops the list of 15 contestants coming back for the Jeopardy! 2019 Tournament of Champions, which will air Nov. 4-15.
Holzhauer, a Las Vegas sports gambler, amassed $2.4 million in winnings during his 32-game streak. Host Alex Trebek once commented that Holzhauer’s game has “no weakness.”
Among the other Champions competitors is Emma Boettcher of Chicago, who took down Holzhauer and won $97K.
Holzhauer’s winnings were more than 15 times the next highest participant in the tournament, Josh Hill of North Little Rock, Ark.
The contestants are all from seasons 34 and 35 of the game show.