Jeff Bezos event protester enters disorderly conduct plea

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An animal welfare activist from California entered a no contest plea in Las Vegas to misdemeanor disorderly conduct for approaching Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on a conference stage.

A judge sentenced Priya Sawhney of Berkley, California, to the one day she already served in jail.

Sawhney wasn’t in court while her case was settled.

Her lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, later characterized her as a peaceful protester.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a felony false identification charge stemming from Sawhney’s entry and arrest at a June 6 Amazon event at the Aria resort.

Video showed Sawhney never got near Bezos while yelling on stage about chicken farms.

A protest group called Direct Action Everywhere says Sawhney was protesting conditions at a California poultry farm that supplies Amazon.