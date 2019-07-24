Jesus Jara to speak at 3 p.m. to clarify CCSD budget, dean positions

A news conference set for 3 p.m. today could clarify how the Clark County School District intends to resolve a $17 million budget deficit without eliminating 170 dean positions.
Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is scheduled to speak and address the problem.
Because the school district no longer intends to eliminate deans, Judge Nancy Allf on Wednesday canceled an Aug. 14 court hearing and ended a temporary restraining order protecting the jobs.
The Aug. 14 hearing was set to review evidence in a lawsuit filed by the school administrators union, which claimed the decision to eliminate the dean positions happened during a closed meeting with Jara and the trustees. That would violate the state’s open meeting law.
The questions over how the district would find $17 million to balance the budget — and whether deans might be reassigned to teaching positions — has created instability as the school year nears. Classes begin on Aug. 12.