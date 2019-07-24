Jesus Jara to speak at 3 p.m. to clarify CCSD budget, dean positions

A news conference set for 3 p.m. today could clarify how the Clark County School District intends to resolve a $17 million budget deficit without eliminating 170 dean positions.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is scheduled to speak and address the problem.

@ClarkCountySch has scheduled a budget update for 3 p.m. today where Dr. Jara will likely discuss the dean positions and how he plans to address the budget issues #8NN — Cristen Drummond (@cristendrummond) July 24, 2019

Because the school district no longer intends to eliminate deans, Judge Nancy Allf on Wednesday canceled an Aug. 14 court hearing and ended a temporary restraining order protecting the jobs.

The Aug. 14 hearing was set to review evidence in a lawsuit filed by the school administrators union, which claimed the decision to eliminate the dean positions happened during a closed meeting with Jara and the trustees. That would violate the state’s open meeting law.

The questions over how the district would find $17 million to balance the budget — and whether deans might be reassigned to teaching positions — has created instability as the school year nears. Classes begin on Aug. 12.