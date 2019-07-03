Judge grants preliminary injunction against CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County District Court judge has granted a preliminary injunction against Clark County School District in its move to eliminate 170 dean positions.

Judge Nancy Allf told the court she believed the decision to eliminate the jobs was made in a closed meeting without any public notice, which would violate the open meeting law.

The Clark County School District’s administrator union, which represents the deans, sought the injunction.

“This doesn’t mean you win,” said Judge Allf.

CCSD argued that Superintendent Jesus Jara has the authority to make the cuts and reassign staff, no matter the venue.

Today was the deadline for the deans to either accept or reject other positions within the district.

Judge Allf said she will make a decision at a later date.