Judge rules Dennis Hof can reopen brothel near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - A federal judge ordered that Dennis Hof’s Love Ranch South brothel license be restored and reinstated.

Earlier this month, Hoff sued when the property was closed, and the brothel's license, liquor license, and the female worker's cards were all surrendered to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hof said the move was politically motivated retribution because he won the Republican primary against incumbent Assemblyman James Oscarson, and turned out his supporters to defeat county Commissioners Dan Schinhofen and Butch Borasky.

County commissioners say they denied renewal permits because the brothel's application was incomplete. Commissioner Dan Schinhofen says Hof had racked up a number of violations over the past few years, like having signs in the public right of way and not getting inspections after moving portable buildings.

According to the judge, the brothel can reopen Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

"The judge saw through all of that," Hoff said. They "required the; open it back up tomorrow morning, and now I've gotta find all the girls and find the employees and get everybody back to work."

The judge also prohibited the two Nye Co. commissioners named as defendants in other lawsuits by Hof from voting on licensing matters while named in the litigation.

In a statement Schinhofen said, "Mr. Hof tweeted and his lawyers demanded I be there, and they didn't call me. The judge decided without me [...] I was not allowed to speak."

A spokesperson for the county said, "It is important to note that today’s ruling was a temporary injunction and not a ruling on the entirety of the lawsuit brought by Mr. Hof. The county will be dealing with the substantive issues of the case as it goes through court.”

Nye County can still perform its regulatory functions, meaning if inspectors document any violations at the ranch, the county can initiate the process to either remedy the situation or revoke the brothel's license.

In other words, the judge's ruling resets everything to the way it was, before commissioners pulled Hof's license three weeks ago.





