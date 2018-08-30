Local News

Judge sets bail at $300K for driver accused in double I-11 fatal

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 07:55 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 10:56 AM PDT

LAS VEGAS - A Las Vegas judge set bail at $300,000 Thursday morning for a driver accused of causing a double fatal crash on I-11 earlier this week. 

New Mexico resident Antonio Romualdo-Macedo, 39, is facing felony DUI charges for causing the deaths of two people and injury of another person on Tuesday, Aug. 28 on I-11.

Romualdo-Macedo's car left its lane and hit a Honda Prelude that was parked on the side of the highway, NHP said.

Romualdo-Macedo is also charged with child endangerment. He had a 4-year-old child in his car.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two killed in violent I-11 crash

