Judge sets bail at $300K for driver accused in double I-11 fatal
LAS VEGAS - A Las Vegas judge set bail at $300,000 Thursday morning for a driver accused of causing a double fatal crash on I-11 earlier this week.
New Mexico resident Antonio Romualdo-Macedo, 39, is facing felony DUI charges for causing the deaths of two people and injury of another person on Tuesday, Aug. 28 on I-11.
Romualdo-Macedo's car left its lane and hit a Honda Prelude that was parked on the side of the highway, NHP said.
Romualdo-Macedo is also charged with child endangerment. He had a 4-year-old child in his car.
ORIGINAL STORY: Two killed in violent I-11 crash
