July was busiest month in McCarran Airport's history

LAS VEGAS - July 2018 was the busiest month for passenger traffic at McCarran International Airport in history. July surpassed the record recently set in May 2018.

In July McCarran saw 4,425,670 passengers come through the airport. In May the number was at 4,360,117.

Before May, the previous all-time monthly record was 4,339,416 passengers, and that record was set in October 2017.

The largest amount of traffic was due to domestic carriers. Southwest Airlines was the most popular airline.