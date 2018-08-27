Local News

Juvenile hit by truck near Henderson middle school

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 07:56 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 02:56 PM PDT

HENDERSON, Nev. - A 12-year-old was transported to University Medical Center after being struck by a pick up truck Monday morning near Brown Middle School.

According to Henderson Police Officer Rod Pena, the boy, who was on a bicycle, was hit near Warm Springs and Emden Street around 7:15 a.m. His condition was described as stable.

 Police said, the driver stayed at the scene and it does not appear that alcohol or speed were factors in the incident.

 

 

 

