Juvenile hit by truck near Henderson middle school

HENDERSON, Nev. - A 12-year-old was transported to University Medical Center after being struck by a pick up truck Monday morning near Brown Middle School.

According to Henderson Police Officer Rod Pena, the boy, who was on a bicycle, was hit near Warm Springs and Emden Street around 7:15 a.m. His condition was described as stable.

Police said, the driver stayed at the scene and it does not appear that alcohol or speed were factors in the incident.