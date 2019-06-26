Karlsson, 8-year deal signifies long-term commitment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Since the beginning of this franchise from the first week to the present day, William Karlsson is one of the fan favorites in Las Vegas.

Karlsson also has that humble demeanor and then, of course, he can play at the highest level. ‘Wild Bill’ bet on himself after last season, where he scored 43 goals. In 2019, the production was more of what fans can probably expect for the talented forward when he scored 24 goals with 32 assists.

But Karlsson is more than a goal scorer, so a new 8-year deal worth just under six million per season is fair for both parties.

8 New Now Sports reporter Kevaney Martin has the story.