LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two sisters, Hannah Hester Goralski, and Bethany Hester Goralski launched two chains of kidney donations, which resulted in five healthy kidneys going to five people in need.

The surgery is taking place at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. On Monday, the sisters, as well as other donors in the kidney transplant chain, met the people who received their kidneys. The greeting took place at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.