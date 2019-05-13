Las Vegas-area teachers OK strike if budget cuts occur
The Las Vegas-area teachers union is authorizing members to go on strike if budget cuts are made for the next school year.
The Clark County Education Association announced Sunday that thousands of teachers voted to strike during the 2019-2020 school year if demands for pay raises and more resources are not met.
Union officials say more than 5,000 teachers voted in an online poll by a 78 percent margin to strike. The union has around 11,000 members.
District Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a statement he is required to take legal action to prevent a strike.
Under Nevada law, teacher strikes are illegal.
The union could be fined up to $50,000 a day if a strike occurs.
