Las Vegas attorney Alexis Plunkett arrested and facing felony charge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - A Las Vegas attorney was arrested Tuesday on active warrants. Alexis Plunkett was booked into the Clark County Detention Center numerous charges.

The warrants for her arrest were for felony bribery, intimidation of a witness, and an attempt to prevent, along with dissuading a person from testifying.

Plunkett first garnered attention as the attorney for a case involving the shooting of two inmates in Nov. 2014.

Plunkett said her client, Andrew Arevalo and Carlos Perez, Jr.'s hands were cuffed behind their backs when they were shot at the High Desert State Prison.

A couple of years later, she was thrust back into the headlines after the Nevada Department of Corrections investigated and found out that Plunkett had allegedly started a relationship with her client, Andrew Arevalo.

In 2018 Plunkett was arrested for allegedly threatening to have her now ex-boyfriend Arevalo killed while he was behind bars. But the case was thrown out.

There's no word on what case the current charges pertain to, but 8 News NOW will update this story once more information is released.