Las Vegas Ballpark to get comfy mesh seats for fans

LAS VEGAS - The Howard Hughes Corporation®, owner of the Las Vegas 51s®, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), announced Thursday that it will install new seats to give fans more comfort during the baseball season.

The seats throughout the Las Vegas Ballpark are made of 4Topps Premium Seating’s innovative AirFlow Mesh seat.

“We have made this decision with the fan experience in mind,” said Don Logan, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Las Vegas 51s. “When we were presented the option of giving our fans the most comfortable and coolest seat on the market, it was an easy decision. Plus, the higher elevation in Summerlin means the area’s ambient air temperature is generally five to eight degrees cooler than other parts of the Las Vegas valley. That, in combination with our new seats, is exciting news for all Las Vegas baseball fans who brave the summer heat to enjoy a great game of baseball.”

The Howard Hughes Corporation's new stadium is currently under construction in Downtown Summerlin®.

Over 8,000 seats will be installed in the stadium’s lower-tier bowls, suites, and party zones, as well as in both outfield corner sections, where the chairs will swivel 360 degrees with a front beverage railing.

The installation will make the Las Vegas 51s the first team in sports history with a home ballpark boasting all seats made from breathable mesh. With the seats, lounge areas and standing social areas, Las Vegas Ballpark’s total capacity is 10,000.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is located on approximately eight acres south of City National Arena, the practice facility for the city’s National Hockey League team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights.