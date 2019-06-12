Las Vegas excessive heat warning extended to late Thursday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An excessive heat warning for Las Vegas and parts of northwestern Arizona has been extended until Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service says high temperatures in the Las Vegas area will range up to 110 degrees (43 Celsius) while Lake Havasu City, Arizona, may hit 115 degrees (46 Celsius).

The Las Vegas fire department advises drinking plenty of water and says cooling stations are available in the metro area for those in need. Residents also are advised to keep an eye on children, pets and the elderly.

There are three shelters in Clark County that will be open every day until September 30 for the homeless to use to escape the summer heat.

These are the shelters:

Catholic Charities – 1511 North Las Vegas Blvd. LV 89101 (702) 385-2662 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. For men.

Salvation Army – 35 W. Owens Ave. LV 89030 (702) 701-5369 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. For adults.

Shade Tree – 1 W. Owens Ave. LV 89030 (702) 385-0072 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For women and children.

Due to extreme heat conditions, the following locations are open June 11-12, 2019 as daytime cooling stations for those in need of respite from the heat:

Cambridge Recreation Center* 3930 Cambridge Street (north of E. Flamingo Blvd) Hours: 7am-8pm

Hollywood Recreation Center* 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd (north of American Beauty Ave) Hours: 6am-8pm

Walnut Recreation Center* 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) 7am-8pm

Dula Gymnasium 441 East Bonanza Road (near Las Vegas Blvd North) Hours: 9am-9pm

Downtown Recreation Center 105 W. Basic Road Henderson Hours: 6am-8pm

Pearson Community Center* 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd) Hours: : 8am-8pm

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center* 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane) Hours: 24 hours all days

*These locations can accommodate pets in a carrier and/or on a leash.