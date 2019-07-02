Las Vegas expecting 330K visitors for Fourth of July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Around 330,000 visitors will spend their Fourth of July holiday in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Last year, there were 318,000 visitors for the holiday. A 1 percent increase is expected this year. Those visitors are expected to spend $238.4 million during their stay in Las Vegas, which is slightly higher than it was last year.

The LVCVA reports that hotel room occupancy will be at 97.5 percent.

There will be several fireworks celebrations around the valley to celebrate the holiday. Click here to find out more.