Local News

UPDATE: Man with gun shot by SWAT sniper after police spend over an hour negotiating with him

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 08:32 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 12:56 PM PDT

UPDATE: Man with gun shot by SWAT sniper after police spend over an hour negotiating with him

​Las Vegas police say there was an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, at 5 a.m. 

Officers held a media briefing and provided new details from this morning's officer-involved shooting. 

Police say the incident began as a domestic disturbance between the suspect and his family. He fired two shots during that disturbance and was located by police around 6 a.m. in the neighborhood where the incident occurred. 

When officers found the suspect, he was still in possession of a gun. Officers negotiated with the man for several hours and called in both SWAT and a K9 unit to assist them with the situation. 

At some point, the man began waving the gun in the direction of officers and residents, which spurred a SWAT sniper to fire a single shot at the suspect. The man was hit by the shot and transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

This marks the 18th officer-involved shooting this year. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected