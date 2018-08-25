UPDATE: Man with gun shot by SWAT sniper after police spend over an hour negotiating with him
Las Vegas police say there was an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, at 5 a.m.
LVMPD is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the 900 block of Doolittle. @LVMPD_PIO is on the way to the scene and information about a media staging area will be provided when available.#LVMPDnews #OIS pic.twitter.com/w4QR8vSNeG— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 25, 2018
Officers held a media briefing and provided new details from this morning's officer-involved shooting.
Police say the incident began as a domestic disturbance between the suspect and his family. He fired two shots during that disturbance and was located by police around 6 a.m. in the neighborhood where the incident occurred.
When officers found the suspect, he was still in possession of a gun. Officers negotiated with the man for several hours and called in both SWAT and a K9 unit to assist them with the situation.
At some point, the man began waving the gun in the direction of officers and residents, which spurred a SWAT sniper to fire a single shot at the suspect. The man was hit by the shot and transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
This marks the 18th officer-involved shooting this year.
More Stories
-
Arizona Sen. John McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's…
-
Metro Police investigated a homicide that stemmed from a robbery,…
-
Clark County Fire Department say they responded to a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-