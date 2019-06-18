Las Vegas Rescue Mission getting facelift

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission helps thousands of homeless people each year, but now they are the ones in need of a helping hand. The group says its facilities need a makeover.

Since the 1970s, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission has been a lighthouse for homeless men, women, and children but now it’s time that the place of refuge is revived for the future.

“We’re going to re-tile the bathrooms, fix all the toilets, do flooring,” said Heather Engle, Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

The Shelter of Hope is the mission’s facility for all women and children and it’s seen better days.

“There’s a lot of life happening in that building every day,” Engle said.

The renovation is such a major project, the organization has called on the community for help, and they answered. Local businesses, agencies, and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined the mission to kick off their new “Makeover the Mission’ campaign.

“Oscar and I, over these many, many years, have always taught our children; don’t ask of others what you wouldn’t do of yourself,” Mayor Goodman said.

The mayor gave a donation and recognized the hard work the mission does daily.

“Buildings are buildings, they don’t make the difference. The people, the human touch of one person to another, that’s what where this, and Veterans Village makes the difference,” Mayor Goodman said.

The Shelter of Hope is a safe place to play, a safe place to sleep, a safe place to start again.

“To come into something that is vibrant and fresh and dignified, is going to have them sit up into who they are a little stronger and get them excited more about what is happening,” Engle said.

She says the renovations will begin as soon as possible.