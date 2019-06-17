Las Vegas soldier posthumously receives state’s Medal of Valor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada Army guard soldier who was killed in a training accident at Fort Irwin is receiving posthumous awards decorations and awards, including the state Medal of Valor for his actions.

Sgt. 1st Class David Gallagher, 51, was killed on June 4, when his battle tank was involved in a rollover accident. Initial accounts state that Gallagher reacted quickly during the incident and likely prevented another soldier from being ejected from the tank. Gallagher extended himself outside the tank to push the exposed soldier below the tank’s turret hatch.

For his act, the state is awarding him the Medal of Valor.

“Sgt. 1st Class Gallagher is a hero. That word is used a lot these days, but he is truly a hero,” said Nevada Army Guard Chief of Staff Col. Cory Schulz. “In that unforgiving moment he chose to act in a manner not to save himself, but so others would live. As we mourn his death, we should also celebrate

the fact that a man and Soldier of his caliber, honor and dedication lived.”

He is also posthumously receiving the Department of the Army’s Meritorious Service Award, two separate Army Reserve Component Achievement medals for his exemplary behavior. He also received a promotion to Sgt. 1st Class from staff sergeant.

He is also being nominated for the Soldier’s Medal.

