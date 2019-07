LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son pleaded guilty to first degree murder Wednesday.

Christina Moya, stabbed her son, Martin Velaquez, and attempted to kill herself on Feb. 25, 2019. According to her arrest report, family members said she had been suffering from depression and left a note saying she intended to take her life, as well as her son’s.

Her son was stabbed to death. Moya’s sentencing is set for Aug. 7.