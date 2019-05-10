Local News

Last day to register online for Clark County public auction

Posted: May 10, 2019 / 01:16 PM PDT / Updated: May 10, 2019 / 01:18 PM PDT

This weekend's Clark County public auction features everything from electronics to cars. If you interested in bidding, you can register online Friday, May 8.

The auction begins Saturday and you can register in person, but there is expected to be a long line. Sales begin at 8 a.m.

Click here to view and online catalog.

Click here for a map and info on how to register.

The auction is at TNT Auction near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway. There are more than 300 vehicles to be auctioned, as well as furniture, computers and unclaimed property from McCarran International Airport.
 

