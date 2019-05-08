Latest trends in home improvement industry Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Latest trends in home improvement industry prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Vendors from around the world are showcasing the future of home improvement this week. The National Hardware Show returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

It's an opportunity to see trends in the industry and new products you might soon start to see in stores.

Tools, gadgets and smart home technology.

"It's evolving into every aspect of our life," said Richard Russo, vice president of National Hardware Show.

Just some of the latest products highlighted during the three-day event that features roughly 2,700 vendors from more than 30 countries.

"The key here is innovation and our customers that are coming are always trying to get the latest, greatest products," Russo said.

Part of the show includes the Inventors Spotlight. It gives visitors a chance to look at the next big products that revolutionize the home or improve the industry. One of those is the "instant privy," a portable toilet system.

"You have a toilet chair that pops out. The shelter pops out just like that, goes right around your head so within seconds you're ready to go," said Paul Mangun, Insta Privy founder.

A waste bag to put over the chair and toilet paper come in the carry bag.

But this show also focuses on helping people solve problems. From "do it yourself" projects to downsizing.

"Small living is kind of hot right now," said Jon Fontane, National Hardware Show.

A tiny house village is a new addition to the show this year.

"There's a lot of growth in kind of manufactured housing and modular and there, there's a great tie in with a lot of the exhibitors we have here at hardware," Fontane said.

"It's becoming more popular. We've been getting a lot more demand here locally," said Anthony Lopez, owner, Alternative Living Spaces.

but Lopez, who builds tiny homes, says the concept remains a challenge in the Las Vegas valley.

"Because if you own a property and you want to add a unit like this, typically it doesn't meet the minimum square footage requirements in Vegas which is around 900 square feet," he said.

One of many future ideas here is to help improve quality of life for people.

This is the 15th year the show has been in Las Vegas. It runs through Thursday.