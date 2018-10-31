Law enforcement agencies plan safety enforcement for Halloween Video

LAS VEGAS - There are going to be a lot of kids and families hitting the streets this Halloween, so police want to make sure people stay safe.

As the days get shorter and the nights get longer, research shows there is often a spike in cars hitting people crossing the street.

"I almost have gotten hit a couple times here and there," said Koby Cornejo, a student at Clark High School.

Cristen Drummond, 8 News NOW Reporter: "How scary is it?"

Koby: "It's very scary. They're going like 50/40 down here."

Koby uses the Decatur and Palmyra crosswalk when walking home from school.

A "couple times I'd come here and just stand right at this corner, and I'd wait for somebody to stop, and it would take about 15 minutes," Koby said.

The Clark County School District, along with Metro Police and other safety agencies partnered Tuesday to send a message. Some of them were even dressed in costume.

"We don't want to clown around about pedestrian safety," said Officer Robert Mayer, Clark County School District Community Relations Bureau.

"So far this year we've had 55 fatalities across the state of Nevada that involved pedestrian fatalities," said Andrew Bennett, the PIO for the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

That is number creeping closer to last year's deadly record

"We had 100 pedestrian fatalities for the first time in the history of the state of Nevada," said Bennett.

The crosswalk enforcement aims to educate drivers and avoid a similar statistic. For more than four hours, a CCSD officer walked across the road.



Some drivers yield; others speed through and face the consequences,

"Unfortunately, today, we've already had over 100 tickets, and one of those were for an alleged driving under the influence," Mayer said.

Currently, throughout out the valley, a lot of crosswalks don't have flashers, but Clark County has plans to enhance safety in numerous locations.

"There will be flashing lights added here," Erin Breen, of the transportation research center at UNLV said as she pointed to a section of road.

But there will also be what we call a Danish offset crosswalk, which is a refuge island in the middle of the intersection."

"Very much needed; very much because I've been almost hit pretty hard a couple of times," Kolby said.

In the meantime, law enforcement encourages people to walk in groups, wear bright colored clothes and make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.