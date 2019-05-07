Lawmakers consider repealing law that cuts prevailing wages on school construction projects Lawmakers consider repealing law that cuts prevailing wages on school construction projects prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Four years ago, Republicans in charge of Nevada's legislature passed a significant change to Nevada's laws requiring workers on school construction projects be paid the prevailing wage.

Under the change, those workers only got 90 percent of whatever the prevailing wage was, and the rules didn't kick in until a project cost at least $250,000. Prevailing wage laws are very important to labor unions, and labor unions are a big Democratic constituency, so the passage of that 2015 law to cut prevailing wages on school projects was a big blow.

But with Democrats back in charge in Carson City, lawmakers are considering a repeal of that law.

