Lawsuit claims CCSD trustees violated open meeting laws on job cuts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The union that represents the Clark County School District deans who lost their jobs has filed a lawsuit accusing CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara and school board trustees of violating open meeting laws.

According to the lawsuit, filed by the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional – Technical Employees, claims state law was violated when the trustees met in a closed session to discuss and vote on eliminating the 170 dean positions. Two of the seven trustees did not support the move. They were named in the lawsuit.

The Lawsuit states:

“A public body “meets” when a majority of its members gather “to deliberate toward a decision or to take action on any matter over which the public body has supervision, control, jurisdiction or advisory power.”

According to the lawsuit, if an action is taken in violation of the Open Meeting Law the action should be declared void.

Three trustees said they did meet in a closed session and one unidentified trustee expressed concern over Jara’s presentation.

“At least one Trustee has expressed dissatisfaction with Jara’s presentation. She feels “hoodwinked” due to the inaccurate representation that was made by Jara in which he asserted that the principals would support the decision to remove the Dean of Students position. Based on the response from CCSD administrators, this representation was not accurate.”

Jara announced the elimination of the 170 dean positions in an effort to save the district $17 million.