Lawsuit says Gragson was in ‘alcohol-fueled rage’ prior to deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christopher Bentley is suing Scott Gragson for his role in a deadly car crash last month.

He claims he was a passenger in Gragson’s car and thrown out of the vehicle during the May 30 crash near Flamingo Road and Town Center Drive. Another passenger, Melissa Newton, a mother of three was killed in the crash. Two other people injured.

Gragson faces three felony counts of DUI and three felony counts of reckless driving. Prosecutors say his blood alcohol level was .147 four hours after the crash.

The lawsuit details the reasons leading up to the likely avoidable crash. It says Gragson attended the Links for Life golf tournament, an annual event raising money for charity. The event was hosted by Colliers International, where Bentley and Gragson both worked as executive vice presidents.

In the suit, Bentley claims that Gragson consumed numerous alcoholic beverages knowing he would be driving later. He also said alcohol was served at “The Clubhouse, the Course restaurant, at numerous kiosks throughout the course and was available at each of the holes during the event.”

After the event, Gragson led around 10 cars to the Ridges neighborhood, which is gated, for a reception at a home. When security stopped Gragson, he demanded the cars be able to follow him without checking in.

The lawsuit says, “In a fit of alcohol-fueled rage,” Gragson accelerated his car through the open gate moving more than three-times the maximum speed limit in the neighborhood before careening off the road and crashing into a tree.

Bentley’s suit is against Gragson and his real estate company, Gragson Data LLC.

The Gragson family referred 8 News Now to their lawyers for comment. Attorneys for both men say they are not commenting at this time.

Gragson is the grandson of former Las Vegas Mayor Oran Gragson and the father of NASCAR drive Noah Gragson.