Local News

Legal marijuana industry tries to shake 'stoner' stereotypes

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 05:21 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 05:36 PM PDT

LOS ANGELES - With the multibillion-dollar U.S. marijuana industry beginning to flower, the cannabis industry is pushing hard to dispel the idea that everyone who tokes up these days is a stumbling slacker living on their parents' couch.

Instead, pot is being branded as the leafy equivalent of a fine brandy or healthy elixir.

The upscale pot shop MedMen, for example, has launched a $2 million anti-stoner campaign featuring average folks who get lit. Photos on billboards, buses and the web feature a grandmother, a former pro football player and a teacher, among others.

Lit.Club is marketing its pre-rolled joints as the herbal equivalent of a fine brandy.

Not everyone is persuaded.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected