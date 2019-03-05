Legislative bill would recognize neon as Nevada's state element
LAS VEGAS - Neon has proven to be a very important and a storied part of Nevada's history -- in particular, in Las Vegas.
So important that there's a bill that would name neon as Nevada's official "state element."
AB182 is one of the shortest bills. It's only five lines but supporters say the bill honors neon's vast contribution to our state.
For decades, the bright lights of Las Vegas had a signature look.
Neon signs washed our city streets and buildings in that signature reddish-orange glow.
"My parents, for cheap entertainment on the weekends, would throw us kids in the car, and we would go down Fremont Street to look at the bright lights, and then we would go down the Las Vegas Strip," said CEO Rob McCoy, Neon Museum.
He says there's a nostalgia factor for the light and buzzing sound emanated from the neon signs. And he argues, it goes beyond old-time feelings.
"I think you can make a case actually that without neon in Las Vegas, Las Vegas would not be the city that it is today," McCoy said.
So, what exactly is neon? Let's go inside the lab and find out.
UNLV physics Professor Michael Pravica knows a thing or two about the noble gas with the atomic number 10.
"It's stable, and people like to use it for all sorts of purposes, in particular neon lamps," he said.
Neon gas trapped in a tube glows reddish-orange when a high-powered transformer pushes electricity through it.
After neon, scientists used other gases to produce lights of different colors like the bluish-purple which comes from the element krypton.
Nikola Tesla gets credit for figuring out the best way to make the tubes light up.
"Tesla developed these transformers, so when you hear the little hum in the fluourescent lights, that's from his high-voltage amplification," Pravica said.
AB182 is simply a ceremonial bill. But for supporters, it says we're more than just the Silver State.
"I think it is that strong of a component to who we are," McCoy said.
The bill has been introduced in the assembly but so far has not been scheduled for any hearings.
More Local News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Steve Seroka, Ward 2 Las Vegas City councilman resigns, from position
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned from his position as a Las Vegas City Councilman.
According to a tweet on Twitter from the City of Las Vegas, Seroka's resignation is effective immediately.
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned effective immediately. It’s now up to the City Council to decide whether to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the rest of the term. pic.twitter.com/QBvnaq9FQq — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 5, 2019Read the Full Article
-
I-Team: Lawmakers hear testimony on cameras in classrooms with special needs students
Nevada lawmakers are considering putting cameras in classrooms with special needs students. It's a story the I-Team has been following as parents share their stories.
Many of the special needs children are autistic and non-verbal which means they can't tell their parents what may have happened to them in school.
But not everyone is on board with this proposed law.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police release photo of woman accused of killing her toddler
The 21-year-old mother facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of her 2-year-old son has been moved from the hospital to Clark County Detention Center.
Metro Police released the booking photo of Christina Moya, 21, who had been recovering in the hospital from self-inflicted stab wounds.
Her son, who was identified as 2-year-old Martin Velaquez, was killed on Feb. 25.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW