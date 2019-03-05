Legislative bill would recognize neon as Nevada's state element Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Legislative bill would recognize neon as Nevada's state element prev next

LAS VEGAS - Neon has proven to be a very important and a storied part of Nevada's history -- in particular, in Las Vegas.

So important that there's a bill that would name neon as Nevada's official "state element."

AB182 is one of the shortest bills. It's only five lines but supporters say the bill honors neon's vast contribution to our state.

For decades, the bright lights of Las Vegas had a signature look.

Neon signs washed our city streets and buildings in that signature reddish-orange glow.

"My parents, for cheap entertainment on the weekends, would throw us kids in the car, and we would go down Fremont Street to look at the bright lights, and then we would go down the Las Vegas Strip," said CEO Rob McCoy, Neon Museum.

He says there's a nostalgia factor for the light and buzzing sound emanated from the neon signs. And he argues, it goes beyond old-time feelings.

"I think you can make a case actually that without neon in Las Vegas, Las Vegas would not be the city that it is today," McCoy said.

So, what exactly is neon? Let's go inside the lab and find out.

UNLV physics Professor Michael Pravica knows a thing or two about the noble gas with the atomic number 10.

"It's stable, and people like to use it for all sorts of purposes, in particular neon lamps," he said.

Neon gas trapped in a tube glows reddish-orange when a high-powered transformer pushes electricity through it.

After neon, scientists used other gases to produce lights of different colors like the bluish-purple which comes from the element krypton.

Nikola Tesla gets credit for figuring out the best way to make the tubes light up.

"Tesla developed these transformers, so when you hear the little hum in the fluourescent lights, that's from his high-voltage amplification," Pravica said.

AB182 is simply a ceremonial bill. But for supporters, it says we're more than just the Silver State.

"I think it is that strong of a component to who we are," McCoy said.

The bill has been introduced in the assembly but so far has not been scheduled for any hearings.

