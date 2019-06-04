Legislative session wraps up, CCSD announces money to fund teacher raises

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada legislature wrapped up it’s business late Monday night.

Education funding-related bills were among the most high profile to pass.

Senate Bill 551 extended the modified business tax which was set to expire in the summer of 2019. Now, the roughly $100 million it’s expected to generate over the next two years will go to school safety initiatives, increased funding, and opportunity scholarships.

To close the midnight deadline, lawmakers approved Senate Bill 543, the new weighted funding formula. It will start for the 2021-2022 school year.

The senate bill faced uncertainty when it over to the Assembly, but it advanced after a late night hearing.

“The collaboration I’ve witnessed as it relates to Senate Bill 543 is only the tip of the iceberg to improve per-pupil funding,” said Jhone Ebert, Nevada Supt. of Public Education.

“This funding formula will reflect what our student population looks like,” commented Sen. Joyce Woodhouse.

“If this was an easy thing to do, it would have been done a long time ago, and one of the things we learned is that this is not an easy thing to do, it’s very hard,” said Sen. Mo Denis.

Also, along with the authorization to raise the sales tax a quarter percent in Clark County to fund other education-related program, the Clark County School District announced late in the evening it has the money to fund the 3% teacher raises, and 2% step increases that were called for by Governor Steve Sisolak.