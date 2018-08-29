Life is Beautiful festival parking lot, street closures announced

Just in case you’ve missed it, the Life Is Beautiful festival is returning to the downtown area Sept. 21-23.

The Life is Beautiful festival will run from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily Sept. 21 thru Sept. 23.

The Life Is Beautiful festival begins to load-in and take over lots starting Sept. 10, 2018. Set up will continue until the festival opens.

During this time, festival use of parking lots and street closures will limit the amount of parking in the area. Listed below are the dates when streets and lots will be closed.

STREET CLOSURE DATES:

Tenth Street from Fremont to Ogden: Sept. 14 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Eighth Street from Carson to Fremont: Sept. 14 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Ogden from Las Vegas Boulevard to 7th Street: Sept. 17 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Sixth Street from Ogden to Stewart: Sept. 17 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Seventh Street from Ogden to Stewart: Sept. 17 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Ogden from 7th to 9th streets: Sept. 18 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Fremont Street from 6th to 11th streets: Sept. 19 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Carson from 7th to 11th streets: Sept. 19 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Seventh Street from Carson to Ogden: Sept. 19 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Tenth Street from Carson to Fremont: Sept. 19 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Eighth Street from Fremont to Ogden: Sept. 19 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Ninth Street from Fremont to Ogden: Sept. 19 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Carson from 6th to 7th streets: Sept. 20 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Seventh Street from Bridger to Carson: Sept. 21 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Sixth Street from Bridger to Ogden: Sept. 21 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

PARKING LOT CLOSURES: