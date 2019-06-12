Lifeguard tips to stay safe while swimming in triple digit temps

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Triple digits have caused the Las Vegas air to heat up, so more and more people are running to pools to cool off. On Tuesday pool staff, especially lifeguards, were working hard to keep swimmers safe.

Lifeguards offer several tips to prevent heat-related emergencies for people outside:

Wear shoes outside to protect your feet from the hot asphalt

Stay hydrated

Take frequent breaks

“We do a pool break here when we force everyone to get out of the pool for ten minutes as a reminder to get water and sunscreen, but when it’s hot out seek shade, put on clothes and make sure you are not sitting in direct sunlight if you can,” said Courtney Mercer, lifeguard.

Another reminder from pool staff is swimmers to remember that a neighborhood pool doesn’t have a lifeguard, so once you enter it, you are entering in at your own risk, so use caution.

