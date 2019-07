LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A small fire caused by a lightning strike on Mount Charleston has the U.S. Forest Service’s attention, but efforts to extinguish the blaze might wait until Thursday.

A tweet from the Forest Service indicates the fire burned two trees on Wednesday.

#SkiFire Update: A lightening caused fire is currently burning in one to two trees in the Mount Charleston Wilderness of the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area outside of Las Vegas. Firefighters will hike out to the site early tomorrow morning to take action on the fire. pic.twitter.com/EydebOVNOd — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 24, 2019

Rain in the region could end up doing the job before firefighters can reach the site.

Meanwhile at Mount Charleston pic.twitter.com/cf4PN7Hx5P — matt 💋 (@_Mattthew_) July 24, 2019

This year marks the six-year anniversary of the Carpenter One fire, an enormous blaze that burned about 28,000 acres in the Spring Mountains.