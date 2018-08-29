Local News

Crash on US95 Southbound causing major traffic delays

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 11:57 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 12:36 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - A rollover crash on US 95 Southbound  caused major traffic delays near the Rancho exit Wednesday around noon. The two left lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up some kind of liquid spilled on the freeway.

