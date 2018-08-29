Crash on US95 Southbound causing major traffic delays
LAS VEGAS - A rollover crash on US 95 Southbound caused major traffic delays near the Rancho exit Wednesday around noon. The two left lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up some kind of liquid spilled on the freeway.
