LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Blue Dog RV is holding a barbecue fundraiser today at 12 different stores in five states, including in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Each dealership chose a different veterans charity. Blue Dog RV in Las Vegas chose American Dream U which helps military members and their spouses transition after their service is done. It can help them with more education, a job, or to start their own business.

The fundraiser is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5220 E. Russell Road, Near Nellis Boulevard.