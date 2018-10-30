Suspect killed by Metro had handmade fake knife, ignored police commands Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Metro Police released body camera footage of two officers firing deadly shots at a man holding what is now known to have been a homemade fake sword.

The shooting happened on Saturday, Oct. 27 outside a home near Decatur and Robindale in a southeast Las Vegas neighborhood.

Sergeant Buford Kenton, 36, and Officer Cameran Gunn, 29, responded to calls a suspicious person holding what appeared to be a weapon. When they arrived, body camera video shows officers pleading with 44-year-old Lloyd Napouk to drop the item, but he doesn't and he keeps advancing toward the officers.

Napouk was fatally shot by both officers, said Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank.

WATCH: Entire news conference, including body camera video