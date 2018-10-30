Suspect killed by Metro had handmade fake knife, ignored police commands
LAS VEGAS - Metro Police released body camera footage of two officers firing deadly shots at a man holding what is now known to have been a homemade fake sword.
The shooting happened on Saturday, Oct. 27 outside a home near Decatur and Robindale in a southeast Las Vegas neighborhood.
Sergeant Buford Kenton, 36, and Officer Cameran Gunn, 29, responded to calls a suspicious person holding what appeared to be a weapon. When they arrived, body camera video shows officers pleading with 44-year-old Lloyd Napouk to drop the item, but he doesn't and he keeps advancing toward the officers.
Napouk was fatally shot by both officers, said Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank.
WATCH: Entire news conference, including body camera video
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
