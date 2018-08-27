Metro holds news conference on police shooting near Spring Mountain, Rainbow
LAS VEGAS - Metro Police Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly held a news conference to discuss the police shooting on Friday, Aug. 24 near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard.
Two Metro officers shot the suspect after he exited an RTC bus where he had stabbed a woman passenger, police said. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
