LIVE: Sen. John McCain's funeral service

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 10:18 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 10:18 AM PDT

People are packed into a Phoenix church for Sen. John McCain's memorial service.

The crowd of 3,500 inside stood silently as the casket was placed before a set of floral arrangements Thursday and McCain's family entered behind it.

Vice President Joe Biden and other speakers, including Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, are in attendance.

