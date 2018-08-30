LIVE: Sen. John McCain's funeral service

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

People are packed into a Phoenix church for Sen. John McCain's memorial service.

The crowd of 3,500 inside stood silently as the casket was placed before a set of floral arrangements Thursday and McCain's family entered behind it.

Vice President Joe Biden and other speakers, including Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, are in attendance.