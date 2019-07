LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- James Holzhauer tops the list of 15 contestants coming back for the Jeopardy! 2019 Tournament of Champions, which will air Nov. 4-15.

Holzhauer, a Las Vegas sports gambler, amassed $2.4 million in winnings during his 32-game streak. Host Alex Trebek once commented that Holzhauer’s game has “no weakness.”