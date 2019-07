LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s monsoon season in Southern Nevada which means residents should be prepared for potentially deadly flash flooding. The season runs from July to mid-September.

In our special: Prepping for the Monsoon, Weather Anchor Sherry Swensk and Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum talk with Sgt. Chris LeBlanc from Metro’s Search and Rescue about the deadly consequences of flash flooding in the Las Vegas Valley.