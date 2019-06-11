Local charity helps family with boy’s medical treatment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local baby boy is back in the Las Vegas valley after a major medical milestone.

Watson Beas has club foot which is a physical condition affecting only one in every 1,000 babies born. A local charity quite was there to help him get to this point.

There was a warm welcome for the brave boy as he returned home.

“It’s been tough,” said Jordyn Beas, Watson’s mother.

Watson Beas was born with club foot which is a birth defect where the baby’s foot is turned inward. For 13 weeks he had casts on both his legs, which proved to be a serious struggle. Watson’s mothers chose one of the nation’s leading experts for medical care.

And although the doctor is in St. Louis, the national flight charity, Miracle Flights, is covering the travel costs. The baby boy hit a major milestone earlier this week when his casts were removed.

“It’s just very emotional to know that the hard part’s over and now we can just focus on his bracing and then, just the checkups, and that’s all we have left,” Jordyn Beas said.

“The difference between, even just five weeks ago when we first saw Dr. Dobbs to today, his feet just look tremendously different,” said Meagan Beas, Watson’s mother.

The family’s recent journey is one of about 600 trips that Miracle Flights provides every month.

“We like to say we have a cure for distance,” said Erika Koff, media relations director for Miracle Flights.

Miracle Flights is based in Las Vegas. The charity organization helps families pay for the airfare they need, so they can get treatment for complex conditions.

“To be able to be one small piece to alleviate that burden, that financial burden, means so much to us, and to share this moment with the family is a special opportunity for us to,” Koff said. “We don’t get to do that every day.”

There’s still a long journey ahead for baby Watson. But for each trip back to St. Louis, his family knows, Miracle Flights will be there to help.

“We’re going to go through them each time, and they’re going to work with us, they said that we’re family now,” said Jordyn Beas.