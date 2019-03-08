Local event aims to help community members of all ages avoid scams Local event aims to help community members of all ages avoid scams prev next

Nevada Consumer Affairs is warning about scammers targeting victims of all ages around the Las Vegas valley.

To help people outsmart fraudsters, the 4th Annual Consumer Fraud Prevention Fair is taking place March 8 at 3300 West Sahara Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Up to 25 agencies will be available.

In 2018, the state’s consumer affairs office investigated 1,696 complaints and recovered $305,727 in restitution for victims. They collected $35,792 in fines and hearing costs from businesses.

According to Cris Carmona, Chief Compliance Investigator with Nevada Consumer Affairs, a current trend involves online or physical cosmetics kiosks. About 50 complaints have been filed.

Some victims reported automatic money withdrawals after signing up for free trials. In some extreme cases, Carmona says some victims thought they were making a small purchase only to find out they were charged between $8,000 and $15,000.

Officials say 85 percent of complaints filed last year were closed within 30

days. To file a complaint, you can visit http://consumeraffairs.nv.gov/

The following are examples sent to us by Nevada Consumer Affairs regarding assistance they provided in December: