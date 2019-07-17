Local high school teen fights for his life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Liberty High School student is in the fight of his life after being diagnosed with a large brain tumor. Liam Edge, 16, has been flown to Texas to undergo treatment which could not be performed in Las Vegas.

Edge’s family say his symptoms came on suddenly five days ago when his left side became paralyzed, he started vomiting and wasn’t responsive. Since then, the family’s life has been turned upside down.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with the unexpected medical expenses.