Local homeless youth center celebrate high school graduates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HELP of Southern Nevada’s Shannon West Homeless Youth Center (SWHYC) celebrated five residents who earned their high school diploma or General Education Degree with a graduation party.

Overall, this year SWHYC have had 22 residents graduate, however, only the five honored today fell within the typical graduation window.

HELP of Southern Nevada’s Shannon West Homeless Youth Center (SWHYC) provides services for at-risk youth that are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The SWHYC motivates residents towards reaching self-sufficiency by providing the training and skills to further their education, employment, social and life skills.

The residential and day programming enables youth to learn skills necessary to succeed as adults.