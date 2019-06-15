Local homeless youth center celebrate high school graduates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HELP of Southern Nevada’s Shannon West Homeless Youth Center (SWHYC) celebrated five residents who earned their high school diploma or General Education Degree with a graduation party.
.@helpsonv Shannon Weet Homeless Youth Center celebrates 4 people who earned their high school diploma or GED with a graduation party. Overall this year, 22 residents have graduated but only a few fell within the typical graduation window. Only three were here. #8NN pic.twitter.com/e0Dw4WM7o7— Cristen Drummond (@cristendrummond) June 15, 2019
Overall, this year SWHYC have had 22 residents graduate, however, only the five honored today fell within the typical graduation window.
HELP of Southern Nevada’s Shannon West Homeless Youth Center (SWHYC) provides services for at-risk youth that are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The SWHYC motivates residents towards reaching self-sufficiency by providing the training and skills to further their education, employment, social and life skills.
The residential and day programming enables youth to learn skills necessary to succeed as adults.