Local woman surprised with party for 100th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Members of the Las Vegas valley community came together Monday to Clara Stabile. The woman who also goes by the name Kitty, turned 100 years old Monday. The sassy, spunky elderly woman said she changed her name to Kitty because according to her, she's soft, cute, and original. Monday's party came as quite a surprise to Kitty.

"I was ready to faint," Kitty said. "But this shocked me altogether."

From food and balloons to friends and cake, Kitty's party was made up of all the best things one can hope for a celebration of a woman who has graced the planet for 100 years.

"It's an amazing milestone," said Teresa Hanrahan, Kitty's daughter. "It's like something we never dreamed about, but we knew -- we think she's going to go on another 10 years."

Her daughters describe her as a great mom, grandmother, and friend.

One of her many qualities is helping those in need.

"She loves to play her games; she plays Rumecube with Pikino, goes to Bingo, goes to the casino loves video poker," Hanrahan said.

And her secret to living a long life is eating lots of food, along with drinking one glass of wine every night. Kitty also loves to travel and encourages everyone to enjoy life to the fullest.

"She's great; she's great! She's 100 years old, she lives by herself; she still cooks meatballs and spaghetti," said Hanrahan.

As part of Monday's celebration many who attended delivered sweet messages to Kitty, "that she should live 100 more years, and we love her so very much, and she's such a joy for us," Hanrahan said.

"Have a wonderful birthday hope to be with you for your next bday," said Crystal Daniels, Kitty's caregiver.