Lone Mountain Hiker rescued after becoming ill, dehydrated
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Crews from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and Heavy Rescue Team 44 responded to a hiker about 1-2 miles up a trail on Lone Mountain after he became dehydrated, dizzy, weak, and ill.
TECH RESCUE TOC: 10:52AM. LONE MOUNTAIN hiker about 1-2 miles up trail on Lone Mtn became dehydrated, dizzy, weak, ill. Crews from @LasVegasFD incl Heavy Rescue Team 44 responded, treated victim, & transport to Hosp-stable. Operations about 2 hrs. E44,45, R44,107, HR44, AR1, B4 pic.twitter.com/2OANwuF8Nt— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 12, 2019
The operation began at 10:52 a.m. and lasted roughly 2-hours. The hiker was treated and transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Mother charged with murder in death of her 2-year-old identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- UPDATE: Las Vegas police and booking logs have identified the mother arrested in connection to murdering her 2-year-old daughter as 44-year-old Linette Fay Boedicker.
Boedicker is currently in police custody and has her first court appearance scheduled for May 13 at 1:30 p.m.
A mother is arrested for murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter. This happened around 3 p.m. this afternoon at a home near Walnut and Cheyenne.
Suspected drunk driver hits, kills man waiting at Henderson bus stop
HENDERSON (KLAS) -- Henderson police say a man was fatally struck by a vehicle as he waited at a bus stop near Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road around 3 p.m. this afternoon.
Their preliminary investigation shows a silver car left the roadway and struck the man, age unknown, as he waited near the bus stop. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the driver was transported to St. Rose Dominican, Siena Campus in unknown condition.
Officers believe both speed and impairment were factors in the fatal crash.
METRO: Parent accidentally shoots child while cleaning gun in SW Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police say preliminary details reveal that a parent was cleaning their firearm and accidentally discharged a round from the firearm while doing so, striking their child who was nearby inside the home.
According to officers, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on the 800 block of Denny Creek Way, near Windmill Lane and Durango Drive. The child was transported to a local hospital after he was shot and treated for what preliminarily appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
LVMPD officers would like to remind gun owners to ensure that safety is paramount when dealing with firearms, especially with children present.
