Lone Mountain Hiker rescued after becoming ill, dehydrated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Crews from ⁦‪Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and Heavy Rescue Team 44 responded to a hiker about 1-2 miles up a trail on Lone Mountain after he became dehydrated, dizzy, weak, and ill.

TECH RESCUE TOC: 10:52AM. LONE MOUNTAIN hiker about 1-2 miles up trail on Lone Mtn became dehydrated, dizzy, weak, ill. Crews from @LasVegasFD incl Heavy Rescue Team 44 responded, treated victim, & transport to Hosp-stable. Operations about 2 hrs. E44,45, R44,107, HR44, AR1, B4 pic.twitter.com/2OANwuF8Nt — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 12, 2019

The operation began at 10:52 a.m. and lasted roughly 2-hours. The hiker was treated and transported to the hospital in stable condition.