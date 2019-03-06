Long-time Clark County Fire chief retires with special ceremony Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Long-time Clark County Fire chief retires with special ceremony prev next

LAS VEGAS - After nearly three decades of service, a battalion chief with the Clark County Fire Department is on his last shift.

A special ceremony honoring Battalion Chief Eric Poleski took place Wednesday morning. It included firefighters, engineers, captains, and chiefs who all lined up the outside of the fire station to celebrate Poleski's dedication to the people of Las Vegas as he retires.

Poleski was a first responder on the night of 1 October serving in a commanding role that night. He has served as a source of information for the media on several breaking news scenes, including house fires and flooding during the storm season.

Poleski is a leader who shaped hundreds of first responders' careers during his time of service. Many of them took part in the morning ceremony.