Low-cost airline offering direct flights between Las Vegas and Paris
LEVEL, a long-haul, low-cost airline is launching a non-stop flight between Las Vegas and Paris starting Oct. 30, 2019. The flight will take place twice a week.
Vincent Hodder, LEVEL CEO, said: “We’re delighted to add Las Vegas to our LEVEL network, offering nonstop flights to Paris. Customers will also be able to fly to other parts of Europe through connecting flights from Paris Orly Airport, with our airline partner Vueling.”
Fares start at $99 one way.
STRIKE WATCH: Pay raises and class sizes are top issues for teachers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Pay raises and classroom size top the funding issues the teachers union says its members are concerned about, and if their wants and needs aren't met, Clark County School District teachers could walk out in protest come the Fall school season.
On Tuesday, teachers within the union started voting online as to whether they will strike. Officials say there has been a "very high level of engagement" so far.
The Clark County Education Association heavily backed Gov. Steve Sisolak during his gubernatorial bid last year. They were hoping for some funding changes in Carson City this legislative session. Right now, their message is focused on lawmakers to deliver on educational promises.Read the Full Article
WEB EXTRA: Day shelter opens at the Salvation Army's homeless service campus
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Salvation Army just opened its new day shelter near Owens and Main Street. The purpose of the shelter is to help the homeless during the hot summer months.
The shelter, which opened its doors on Tuesday, will provide a wide range of services such as case management, TV, free laundry access, showers, a clothing closet, and much more. The new campus is looking to be open from now until the end of September.
8 News Now Reporter Sally Jaramillo gives us a sneak peek inside the facility.Read the Full Article
VIDEO: Colorado school shooting suspect appears in court
One of the accused gunmen in the suburban Denver school shooting was in court Wednesday afternoon. Devon Erickson, 18, is facing murder and attempted murder charges. Investigators are still trying to figure out why two students opened fire on their fellow classmates killing one of them.
Erickson kept his head down for the majority of his court appearance, hiding his eyes behind purple-streaked hair. The school shooting suspect nodded repeatedly, speaking only when the judge requested a verbal response.
Prosecutors asked the judge to hold Erickson without bond.Read the Full Article
