Low-cost airline offering direct flights between Las Vegas and Paris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEVEL, a long-haul, low-cost airline is launching a non-stop flight between Las Vegas and Paris starting Oct. 30, 2019. The flight will take place twice a week.

Vincent Hodder, LEVEL CEO, said: “We’re delighted to add Las Vegas to our LEVEL network, offering nonstop flights to Paris. Customers will also be able to fly to other parts of Europe through connecting flights from Paris Orly Airport, with our airline partner Vueling.”

Fares start at $99 one way.